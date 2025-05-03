Roskilde Festival in Denmark: Festival announces full lineup for 2025

The popular Roskilde Festival in Denmark has announced the full lineup for 2025, including performances from musical heavyweights Nine Inch Nails, Charlie XCX, Deftones, and Stormzy.

The annual festival takes place between 28th June and 5th July in the Danish town Roskilde, 30km from Copenhagen on the island Zealand.

The festival attracts over 100k music lovers and partygoers, with 185 artists performing across seven days.

The 2025 edition of the festival has a stacked lineup of acts, including Nine Inch Nails, Charlie XCX, Deftones, Stormzy, Olivia Rodrigo, FKA Twigs, Arca, and many more.

Roskilde Festival was founded in 1971 and is now in its 53rd edition.