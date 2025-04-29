Railway link between Finland and Norway to be built

A new railway is to be built that aims to connect Kemi in Finland and Norway’s Narvik via Haparanda in Sweden.

With the project set to cost around 20 million Euros for its initial planning, Finland’s Minister of Transport Lulu Ranne has stated that the project is strategic to improve the country’s commercial transport capacity and military readiness.

Ranne explains, “This is the most urgent major European military mobility project, according to the European Commission, NATO, and the Finnish Defence Forces.”

The railway will allow Finland’s military forces to access the Atlantic Ocean quicker

Center Party MP Hannu Takkula explains, “The Narvik rail connection is part of our regional plan. The connection is important for security of supply.”