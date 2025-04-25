Sweden orders online casino to pay 12 million Krona for violating excessive gambling rules

The online casino Videoslots has been ordered by Sweden’s Gambling Authority, Spelinspektionen, to pay 12 million Krona for failing to counteract excessive gambling.

In addition, the Gambling Authority has warned Videoslots after the online casino breached Chapter 14, Section 1 of Sweden’s Gambling Act.

The Gambling Authority has concluded that the online casino failed to take sufficient measures to prevent excessive gambling.

Spelinspektionen explains, “The violation may be considered serious in the same respect because it has negatively affected individual players in such a way that they have lost large amounts of money in a short period of time.”

“The company shall therefore be given a warning combined with a penalty fee,” followed Spelinspektionen.