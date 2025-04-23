Queen Sonja of Norway discharged from hospital after breathing issues

Norway’s royal palace has announced that the country’s Queen Sonja has been discharged from hospital in Oslo after reported breathing issues.

In a statement, the palace explains, “The Queen was admitted due to shortness of breath. Examinations show that the situation has normalized.”

Queen Sonja, 87, was flown to hospital via helicopter from the monarchy’s royal chalet in Sikkilsdalen, a family tradition to spend during Easter.

Queen Sonja previously experienced cardiac fibrillation earlier this year, eventually successfully having a pacemaker fitted.

Queen Sonja is the wife of King Harald V, the oldest living reigning monarch in Europe.



Photo: Jørgen Gomnæs / The Royal Court.