Finnish government renews border closer with Russia

According to the Finnish Ministry of Interior, the Finnish government has reviewed its border crossing point with Russia, deciding to renew its decision to close the border on the eastern side of Finland.

The Finnish government’s decision was based on information about the possible expansion of instrumentalized migration.

The statement also emphasized that if instrumentalized migration continued, it would bring significant risk to Finland’s national security.

It was noted that the decision regarding the border would be amended if a serious threat to national security was no longer present.

The border between Russia and Finland was officially closed mid-December 2023.