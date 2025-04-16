Moose migration live stream in Sweden attracts millions of viewers

A live stream in Sweden by the public broadcaster SVT has attracted millions of viewers to capture the country’s moose migration in real-time.

The stream, Den stora älgvandringen (translated to The Great Moose Migration) first aired in 2019, and from then on, every spring, millions of wildlife lovers tune in to capture a few hundred moose crossing the Ångerman River in northern Sweden.

The show has a 15-person crew located in Umeå, ready with over 30 remote video and night vision cameras.

The show was forced to launch a week early yesterday due to the moose migrating early because of warmer weather in the country than usual.

Producer Stefan Edlund commented, “They’re waiting for us. We’ve had to adjust. But it should be OK.”

One moose fan said they were notorious for being late during the live stream, stating, “I feel relaxed, but at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s a moose. Oh, what if there’s a moose? I can’t go to the toilet!’”



Image: Renault Försäkring, Wikicommons