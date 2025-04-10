New Greenlandic parliament meets to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump

On Monday 7th April, Greenland’s new parliament met for the first time to discuss President Donald Trump’s advances to make the country a part of the United States.

Greenlandic President Jens-Frederik Nielsen called a meeting to align on political unity against external pressures and the challenges posed by Trump, a first since Nielsen was elected in March 2025.

Speaking to KNR, Nielsen states, “It has never been more important to stand together for our country and stable governance. That’s why I’m happy with this broad coalition with 75% of the votes.”

As part of the discussions, Greenland will strengthen its ties with Denmark but also note that the country aims to become independent.

President Jens-Frederik Nielsen and The Democrats Party supports a more gradual process of gaining independence from Denmark.