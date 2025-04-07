Denmark acquires several hundred sea mines to increase country’s naval power

Denmark’s Navy has acquired several hundred sea mines to increase the naval power in Danish waters.

Troels Lund Poulsen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Denmark explains, “The acquisition of several hundred sea mines strengthens our defenses in the inland Danish waters. This is crucial in the light of the current security situation, where Denmark’s geographical location plays a key role. I am pleased that there is now delivery of yet another demanded capacity that will strengthen the Navy.”

These new sea mines will play a key part in the country’s contribution to NATO’s overall defense and are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2029.

“Sea mines give us a strategic advantage in controlling and protecting Danish waters. They create an effective opportunity to prevent unwanted ships from entering important areas, which strengthens our overall defense capability. Given the increased uncertainty in the Baltic Sea, it is crucial that we can quickly respond to threats. The sea mines will help to secure our sovereignty and amplify our ability to handle potential threats and take care of the Kingdom,” explained Rear Admiral Søren Kjeldsen, Chief of the Royal Danish Navy.

In 2024, NATO issued new requirements for its member countries to lay several sea mines in their territories.



Image: Heb, Wikicommons