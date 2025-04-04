Final coal power plant in Finland officially shuts down

Finland’s Salmisaari coal power plant in Helsinki has officially shut down, making it the final coal power plant in the country to close its doors.

The Finnish government has lowered the country’s coal power to under 1% as part of its initiative to entirely phase out coal power by 2029 and instead rely on cleaner and sustainable energy sources.

The country has been increasing sustainable energy, with its wind capacity doubling since 2020, equating to 25% of Finland’s electricity generation.

This initiative has increased industrial investments in the country, further increasing its competitiveness in the global market.

Moreover, this move also enhances Finland’s energy independence, moving away from imported coal from Russia.



Image: Wikipedia