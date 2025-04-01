Volcano in Iceland: Grindavík evacuates as magma eruption begins

At roughly 6:30 am local time this morning, a magma eruption began at the Sundhnúk crater range on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest of Iceland after a large swarm of earthquakes.

According to a statement from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, GPS and pressure measurements show that magma flow has begun and that an eruption is likely to follow.

Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, the Communications Director of Civil Protection, has confirmed the eruption.

Currently, magma is still underground and has not yet reached the surface. However, both Grindavík and the Blue Lagoon have been evacuated in preparation.

The last volcanic eruption in Iceland began in November 2024.