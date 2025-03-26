Happiest country in the world: Finland takes the number one spot

According to the 2025 World Happiness Report, Finland has taken the number one spot as the world’s happiest country for the eighth year in a row.

As part of the report, over 100,000 people were surveyed across 140 countries and territories. The survey ranks metrics based on social support, trust, and overall well-being.

Miika Mäkitalo, the CEO of the Finnish company HappyOrNot, explains, “Happiness in Finland is not about constant joy but a sense of security, trust and balance in daily life. It comes from knowing that support is there when needed, whether through our strong social policies, high-quality education or access to nature.”

“As a society, we value equality and sustainability, creating an environment where people feel supported and are able to thrive. Policies such as generous parental leave and affordable childcare ensure that families have both financial security and time to spend with their children, reflecting a wider commitment to well-being and work-life balance,” noted Mäkitalo.

Other Scandinavian countries made the top 10 list. Denmark was awarded second place, Iceland third, and Sweden fourth. Norway also made the list in sixth place.