Faroe Islands reaches 2025 fishing quota agreement with UK

The Faroe Islands has reached an agreement with the UK over its 2025 fishing quota, with the UK set to receive over 2,000 tonnes of fish from Faroese waters.

According to the agreement, the UK will be allowed to fish for 880 tonnes of cod and haddock, 575 tonnes of saithe, redfish, bluefish, and other fish species within the Faroe Islands’ waters.

In addition, a new joint compliance forum has been established, allowing both countries to share good monitoring, control, and surveillance practices.

Annually, the British and Faroese governments discuss potential fishing quota exchanges and frameworks.

It’s estimated that the quota is at £5 million to the UK.