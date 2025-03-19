Iceland secures place at European Men’s Handball Championship 2026

After the country’s win over Greece, Iceland has secured its place at the European Men’s Handball Championship 2026.

Iceland defeated Greece 33-21 at the Laugardalshöll arena in Reykjavik, marking the country’s fourteenth consecutive qualification for the Handball Championship.

Players Janus Smárason and Andri Rúnarsson both scored four goals each, and goalkeeper Björgvin Gustavsson flaunted a save rate of 48%.

Speaking to EHF, Iceland’s head coach, Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson, explains, “I am very happy and pleased. First and foremost, I am happy that we have already qualified for EHF EURO 2026 despite having two games left. That is great.”

The European Men’s Handball Championship 2026 is set to take place between 15th January and 1st February 2026 across Denmark, Sweden and Norway.