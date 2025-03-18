A New Book to Strengthen Icelandic Language Skills

Leitin að orðum – A Unique Resource for Icelandic Learners

Kristín Guðmundsdóttir has released her sixth book for people of foreign origin, titled Leitin að orðum. The book is aimed at people who have a basic knowledge of Icelandic or are in the final stages of Icelandic learning, as well as teachers who want to strengthen the vocabulary of Icelandic children and teenagers.

Filling a Gap in Icelandic Language Learning

The inspiration behind Kristín’s books dates back to 1995, when a friend from abroad mentioned the lack of good reading material for Icelandic learners. Since then, Kristín has published Nýir slóðir (2020), Óvænt ferðalag (2021), Leiðin að nýjum heimi (2022), Birtir af degi (2023), and Tólf lyklar (2024).

An Engaging and Practical Approach

Leitin að orðum contains 12 short and entertaining stories, each accompanied by hand-drawn illustrations and explanations of difficult words, proverbs, and phrases. The references make reading easier and help learners grasp the main content of each story.

A Collaborative Effort for a Meaningful Cause

Kristín has worked closely with a woman who moved to Iceland in 1995, experts within the school system, and language enthusiasts to refine the book. By self-publishing, Kristín ensures the book remains affordable and accessible to schools, libraries, and individuals in Iceland and abroad.

Supporting Integration and Lifelong Learning

“This book is one of many steps being taken to help people of foreign origin integrate into Icelandic society,” says Kristin, about the project. Whether for students, teachers, or those wanting to maintain their Icelandic skills, Leitin að orðum is a valuable and engaging resource for all.

Learn more at: www.facebook.com/Bók-fyrir-fólk-af-erlendum-uppruna-696197564146094