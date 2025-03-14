Digital approval system to automate heat pump subsidies launched in Denmark

A new digital approval system has been launched in Denmark by the Danish Energy Agency, which automates heat pump subsidies and is set to streamline the process of granting these subsidies.

This new digital approval system will be able to automate most applications for Denmark’s heat pump subsidy program, with manual reviews expected for more complicated cases.

A representative from the Danish Energy Agency noted that 1,383 applications had been submitted only a day after the launch of the system, with it automatically approving 930 of these applications.

“Now that’s what you call mega-fast digital support that just works,” commented the Agency.

The subsidy grant offers Danish households DKK 17,000 for switching to an air-to-water heat pump, or DKK 27,000 for a liquid-to-water heat pump. The program is set to run throughout 2026.