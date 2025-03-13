Pipar\TBWA Retains Top Spot as Iceland’s Advertising Agency of the Year

Pipar\TBWA has again been recognized as the Advertising Agency of the Year by ÍMARK, the Icelandic Marketing Association, marking their second consecutive win. This prestigious award, determined by votes from marketing directors across Iceland’s business landscape, highlights the agency’s consistent excellence and dedication to client success.

The award celebrates Pipar\TBWA’s strong performance over the past year, acknowledging their outstanding service, creative innovation, professional approach, and commitment to achieving tangible results for their clients.

Guðmundur Pálsson, CEO of Pipar\TBWA, expressed his pride and gratitude upon receiving the award. “We’re thrilled to be recognized again,” he stated. “Our collaboration with the global TBWA network provides valuable resources and insights. Creativity remains our core strength, and we’re fortunate to have a highly skilled and experienced team. In this industry, the quality of our people and their ideas is paramount.”

Further demonstrating their success, Pipar\TBWA also secured two additional ÍMARK awards for their “Ekki taka skjáhættuna” (Don’t Take the Screen Risk) campaign, created in partnership with Sjóvá, winning in both the PR and Posters and Billboards categories.

As stated in their press release, Pipar\TBWA’s affiliation with the TBWA Nordic Collective, which includes 300 talented professionals worldwide, enables it to leverage global best practices and apply them effectively within Iceland and the Nordic market. The agency emphasizes creative solutions to help brands distinguish themselves in a competitive environment.

The picture includes Ólafur Þór Gylfason from Maskína, Halldór Reykdal Baldursson, Ásdís María Rúnarsdóttir and Darri Johansen from Pipar\TBWA.