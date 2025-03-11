March Forward: A Global Movement for Women’s Rights Continues

International Women’s Day on March 8 marked a significant moment in the fight for gender equality. The ‘March Forward’ campaign, launched by UN Women National Committees, mobilized individuals, organizations, and businesses worldwide to stand against the alarming regression in women’s rights. While the day has passed, the effort remains ongoing, reinforcing that every day must be a ‘March Forward’ day.

A Visible Stand Against Regression

The ‘March Forward’ campaign gained traction globally, with public demonstrations symbolizing the need for progress. Many participants walked backwards before stepping forward, visually reinforcing that hard-won rights must not be lost. Companies also contributed by reversing their logos, emphasizing solidarity with the movement. The effort highlighted that setbacks in gender equality are not isolated incidents but collective issues that demand immediate attention.

Sustaining Momentum Beyond March 8

The campaign was never intended to be a one-day event. Instead, it serves as a reminder that the fight for gender equality is an ongoing effort that requires continuous advocacy and action. The setbacks experienced today are not just challenges for women—they affect economies, social stability, and the overall well-being of communities. Unequal societies face higher rates of violence and instability, while gender-equal nations thrive with stronger economies and healthier populations.

How to Stay Involved

Although March 8 has passed, the movement continues. Anyone can still join by visiting marchforward2025.com and taking action. Signing the pledge, donating, raising awareness, and encouraging others to participate are crucial steps in keeping the momentum alive.

A key part of the campaign involves social media engagement, where individuals can share messages about gender equality and encourage broader participation. Those who want to amplify their voice can follow a simple step-by-step guide to create and share solidarity videos.

Steps to Create a Solidarity Video:

Record yourself walking backwards a few steps. Stop. March forward while urging others to join the movement, sign the pledge, donate, and advocate for change. Share the video on social media using the hashtags:

#MarchForward, #MoveForward, #ForWomansRights, #ForGenderEquality

This project has the support of the Icenew team and it is a good reminder that the fight for gender equality is far from over. Every action counts, and every day is an opportunity to march forward for a more equal world.