UN Women Calls on the World to Walk Backward to Reverse Setbacks in Gender Equality

With just five years left to meet the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, UN Women’s 2024 Gender Report paints a concerning picture: progress toward gender equality is moving too slowly or reversing. In response, UN Women has launched a bold new initiative urging people worldwide to take a step backward in solidarity.

The “March Forward” campaign highlights the alarming regression in women’s rights globally and calls on individuals, businesses, and organizations to take symbolic actions to reverse these setbacks. Participants are invited to walk backward, companies are encouraged to flip their logos, and creative minds are asked to find innovative ways to express their support.

A Sobering Reality

The stark statistics underscore the urgency of the campaign:

Gender-based violence is on the rise worldwide.

Every minute, 23 girls are forced into marriage.

Women in many parts of the world are still being imprisoned for their clothing choices.

Efforts to eradicate extreme poverty are slowing down, disproportionately affecting women.

“We are moving backward—this affects us all,” UN Women states in the campaign’s central message. Gender equality is a fundamental human right and a prerequisite for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world. Countries that advance gender equality tend to have stronger social cohesion, better public health, and a higher quality of life.

A Global Call to Action

UN Women is urging global citizens, corporations, and leaders to participate in this movement. The campaign launches on March 8—International Women’s Day—and aims to create widespread awareness and engagement.

“This campaign is not just about raising awareness; it’s about inspiring real action,” says a spokesperson from UN Women. “By taking these symbolic steps, we hope to ignite conversations and drive policy changes to get us back on track toward gender equality.”

The initiative has already gained traction, with organizations across different sectors supporting it. By turning awareness into action, UN Women hopes to rewrite the narrative and accelerate the push toward a fairer future for all.

How to Get Involved

UN Women invites individuals and businesses to participate by sharing their backward-walking efforts on social media using #MarchForward, flipping their company logos, and finding creative ways to showcase their commitment to gender equality.

As the world watches, one step backward at a time might just be needed to move forward.