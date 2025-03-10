Iceland joins glacier research initiative to study ice loss

Iceland has joined ICELINK, a glacier research initiative that aims to examine the impact of climate change on glaciers and their ice loss.

ICELINK has recently secured €7.5 million in funding from the EU and includes scientists from the University of Iceland’s Department of Earth Sciences.

Professor Guðfinna Aðalgeirsdóttir is leading the University’s efforts in the project. They aim to collect data that enhance computational models used to predict changes in glaciers.

Speaking the RÚV, Aðalgeirsdóttir explains, “It is a major achievement to have received the grant to be able to work together, because together we can pool all the knowledge and create a much more comprehensive picture of the situation as it is and try to predict the future as accurately as we can. So it is very exciting to start working together, all these institutions, on this joint project.”

“The future is actually somewhat dependent on how much greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere. How much we manage to stop or limit warming is actually crucial for the future of the glaciers,” stated Aðalgeirsdóttir.