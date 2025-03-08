Sweden aims to be first country to eradicate cervical cancer

The Swedish government has announced its aim to be the first country to eradicate cervical cancer through a widespread vaccination program.

As part of this initiative, a targeted vaccination campaign has been launched, providing women born between 1994 and 1999 with free HPV shots, as the HPV virus is the main cause of cervical cancer.

Through advancements in science, vaccinations have made it possible to prevent HPV. If a large number of Sweden’s population is immunized, cervical cancer can be

The vaccination campaign gained traction during 2024, providing additional funds for regions struggling with hitting their targets.

The Swedish government aims to achieve the goal of eradicating cervical cancer by 2027.