Greenland Prime Minister declares “Greenland is ours” after recent President Trump comments

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Bourup Egede, has declared that “Greenland is ours” after U.S. President Trump’s comments that the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another.”

Speaking in a Facebook post in Danish and Greenlandic, Egede explained that Greenland’s citizens are not American nor Danish because they are Greenlandic and that the people will decide the future of the country.

Egede’s post came as a direct response after President Trump addressed Greenlanders in a speech to U.S. Congress, saying, “We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

In response, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, commented that he did not think Greenlanders wanted to separate from Denmark in order to become instead “an integrated part of America.”

However, Rasmussen stated that Trump’s reference to respecting Greenlanders’ right to self-determination was “the most important part of that speech.”