First 50-qubit superconducting quantum computer launched in Finland

A new 50-qubit superconducting quantum computer has been launched in Finland as part of a collaboration between IQM Quantum Computers and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.

The project was first announced by Finland’s government in late 2020 with a commitment of 20.7 million Euros to build the quantum computer.

The quantum computer project was developed over a few phases. 2021 saw the launch of a 5-qubit system, with the computer upgraded to 20-qubit in 2023. Now, the project hit 50 qubits, allowing the computer to perform complex calculations beyond the capabilities of regular computers.

This new quantum computer solidifies the country’s position as a leader in the global quantum race and is available to researchers and businesses via the VTT QX quantum computing service.

“Now is the perfect time for companies to consider how quantum computing could benefit them. Leadership in critical technologies like quantum computing is crucial for Finland’s digital future,” commented Erja Turunen, Executive Vice President, Digital technologies at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.



Image: IQM Quantum Computers