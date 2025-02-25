New CO2-based road toll system to be implemented in Sweden

A new CO2-based road toll system will be implemented in Sweden, which will introduce additional charges based on a vehicle’s CO2 emissions on top of existing Euro emission classifications.

These new changes to the Eurovignette agreement will apply to heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes. Applicable vehicles are divided into five classes, with vehicles with lower CO2 emissions gaining more of an advantage.

Trailer.se has stated that these new rates will vary based on CO2 classification and axle count.

CO2 emissions will be assessed using Vecto (Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool), which is also used in Denmark and Germany.

The new toll system is set to be introduced on 25th March 2025.