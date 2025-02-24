Heiða Björg Hilmisdóttir named as Mayor of Reykjavík

It was announced on 21st February that the the vice chairman of the Social Democratic Alliance, Heiða Björg Hilmisdóttir will be the Mayor of Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital.

Speaking at a press conference at Reykjavík City Hall, Hilmisdóttir was announced as Major as part of the coalition between the leaders of the Social Democratic Party, the Pirate Party, the Socialist Party, the People’s Party, and the Left-Green Party.

Hilmisdóttir commented,” We are going to work in unison and work closely together.”

The coalition aims to improve basic services, quality of life, and welfare, as well as to build housing for city residents of all ages.

Hilmisdóttir has taken over the Progressive Party’s Einar Þorsteinsson, who served for a total of 402 days.

Photo: Facebook