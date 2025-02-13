U.S. representative introduces new bill to rename Greenland as “Red, White, and Blueland”

U.S. representative Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter has introduced a new bill authorizing President Trump to acquire Greenland and to rename the island as “Red, White, and Blueland”.

The bill, titled the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025”, authorizes President Trump to begin negotiations with Denmark for the purchase of Greenland, as well as directs U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, to manage the implementation of Greenland’s name change and ensure official documentation and maps refer to Greenland as “Red, White, and Blueland”.

In a press release published on Tuesday, Carter explained, “America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland. President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”

President Trump has previously expressed his interest in the U.S. purchasing Greenland, which is under Danish rule, and commented that the purchase is necessary for national security.

Commenting on the U.S.’ push to purchase the island, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede notes, “We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t even want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders.”