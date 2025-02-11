Immigration in Denmark: Number of refugees granted asylum hit “historically” low number during 2024

2024 saw a “historically” low number of refugees granted asylum in Denmark, explained the country’s government.

In 2024, Denmark granted asylum to 864 people, which was the lowest figure in 40 years, apart from 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Since gaining power in 2019, Denmark’s Prime Minster, Mette Frederiksen, has strived for a ‘zero refugee’ policy.

According to the country’s Immigration Minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, this “strict asylum policy” is down to the government’s stance on not taking in more people than Danish “society can handle”.

Throughout 2024, 309 refugees were from Syria, 130 from Eritrea, and 130 were from Afghanistan.