Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg becomes Norway’s Minister of Finance

The former NATO Secretary-General and Prime Minister, Jens Stoltenberg, has become Norway’s Minister of Finance as part of the country’s latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking in a press release, Stoltenberg explained, “I am deeply honored to have been asked to help my country at this critical stage. Having carefully considered the current challenges we face, I have decided to accept Prime Minister Støre’s request to serve as his minister of finance.”

Stoltenberg’s new appointment replaces the Center Party’s Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

Stoltenberg served as the country’s Prime Minister between 2000-2001 and for a longer tenure between 2005-2013. Stoltenberg was appointed Secretary-General of NATO in 2014 and was in the position until 2024.

During his role at NATO, Stoltenberg steered the organization through U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, earning him the nickname “Trump whisperer.”