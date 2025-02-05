Mass shooting in Sweden: 11 people killed in Örebro school shooting state Police

On Tuesday 4th February, Sweden’s worst mass shooting took place at a school in Örebro, leaving at least 11 dead, including the gunman.

Swedish Police are working at identifying the shooter but have told the press that the suspected gunman was among the dead.

It is believed by the Police that the suspect acted alone. However, the gunman’s motive had not yet been determined. Initial reports state there are no connections to terrorism.

Ulf Kristersson, Sweden’s Prime Minister, explains, “Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people…this is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Many questions remain unanswered, and I cannot provide those answers either.”

Gunnar Strömmer, Minister for Justice of Sweden, commented that the shooting was “an event that shakes our entire society to its core.”