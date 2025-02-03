Danish Handball: Denmark claims gold medal at IHF Men’s World Championship 2025

Denmark’s Men’s handball team has claimed the gold medal at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2025 in Norway, beating Croatia 32-26. This win secures Denmark its fourth consecutive world title.

This win marks Denmark’s unbeaten winning streak at the World Championship to 37 matches, with the country’s last defeat in early 2017.

Denmark’s Mathias Gidsel was awarded the championship MVP, making this Gidsel’s second. The Danish right-back was also crowned the competition’s top scorer, with 74 goals.

Several other Scandinavian countries participated during the tournament; however, none of them, except Denmark, made it to the top 10. Iceland took 9th place, Norway 10th, and Sweden claiming 14th place.

The final was held in Norway’s Bærum, with 12,500 handball fans filling the arena.