Quran burnings in Sweden: Salwan Momika shot dead in Sweden after burning Quran in 2023

Salwan Momika, who burnt the Quran in Sweden in 2023, which sparked protests across the country, has been shot head in an apartment just outside of Stockholm.

Momika was live streaming on the social media platform TikTok, where he was shot dead during the stream in an apartment in the town Södertälje, just under 40km from Stockholm.

Speaking in a statement, Swedish Police has stated that, “Police arrested five people overnight. Prosecutors have detained them.”

Momika was facing charges of inciting ethnic hatred after publicly burning the Quran multiple times in Sweden. The trial began on 16th January for the burning in four separate incidents. A ruling for the trial was supposed to be given on Friday 31st January.

In 2023, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level after the burning instigated by Momika.