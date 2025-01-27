Donald Trump continues to push for purchase of Greenland for U.S. territory

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to push for the purchase of Greenland despite Danish and Greenlandic authorities stating that the island is not for sale.

Speaking to reporters, Trump commented, “I think we’re going to have it,” and that the people of Greenland “want to be with us.”

Trump and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke as part of a heated phone call, with Frederiksen insisting that Greenland was not for sale.

Despite this, Trump is continuing to push for Greenland. “I don’t really know what claim Denmark has to it, but it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn’t allow that to happen because it’s for the protection of the free world,” said Trump.

Trump followed up by stating, “I think Greenland we’ll get because it has to do with freedom of the world.”