Sweden becomes member of one of world’s largest research collaboration SKA Observatory

Sweden has officially become a member of the SKA Observatory, one of the world’s largest research collaborations, helping with the construction of new telescopes to research the universe.

On 21st January 2025, Sweden signed the agreement at the Swedish Embassy in London, signed by Stefan Gullgren, Sweden’s ambassador to the UK.

By signing the agreement, Sweden agrees to commit to assisting with the building of the SKA Observatory, an intergovernmental research organization dedicated to next-generation radio astronomy.

” As a new member state of the SKA Observatory, Sweden is helping to build, run and participate in the most exciting research of our time about our universe, together with twelve other countries. With this membership, we are investing in the technology of the future, the knowledge of the future, and in basic research of the most inspiring kind,” explains Gullgren.

Swedish Minister for Education Johan Pehrson comments, “Joining the SKAO collaboration strengthens Sweden’s position as a leading nation in knowledge and technology. Access to world-class research infrastructure strengthens the capabilities of Swedish researchers and companies to advance technological development, which is crucial for both the present and the future.”