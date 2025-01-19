British man arrested in Denmark over suspicion of arson at activist organization office

A British man has been arrested in Copenhagen, Denmark, after being suspected involvement of committing arson to a building housing the activist organization Global Aktion.

According to a statement by the Copenhagen Police on Friday 17th January, the British man is registered as a member of an organized crime gang.

Reports have shown that the suspect set fire to the office of the organization Global Aktion in the Nørrebro area of Copenhagen.

Furthermore, it was suspected that the man was in possession of an undetonated hand grenade.

Global Aktion is an organization fighting against inequality and for political, social, and economic rights.