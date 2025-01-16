red house in Sweden

Sweden to tighten rules on dual citizens who commit crimes in the country

11:20 am January 16, 2025

Sweden has announced that dual citizens who commit crimes in the country should lose their citizenship due to being labeled as threats to national security.

A committee of cross-party members recommended that citizens who used bribes or false information to procure their citizenship, as well as those who have committed crimes that were a threat to the state, have their dual citizenship revoked.

Gunnar Strömmer, Sweden’s Minister for Justice, commented that the country was dealing with “violent extremism, state actors acting in a hostile manner towards Sweden, as well as systemically organized crime.”

Currently, revoking citizenship is not allowed under the country’s constitution. However, a future vote will take place to change the laws.

Speaking on Swedish Radio, Strömmer explained, “The proposals I received today will not give us the possibility to take back Swedish citizenship from gang leaders in criminal networks sitting abroad, directing shootings and bombings and murders on Sweden’s streets.”

