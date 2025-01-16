Sweden to tighten rules on dual citizens who commit crimes in the country

Sweden has announced that dual citizens who commit crimes in the country should lose their citizenship due to being labeled as threats to national security.

A committee of cross-party members recommended that citizens who used bribes or false information to procure their citizenship, as well as those who have committed crimes that were a threat to the state, have their dual citizenship revoked.

Gunnar Strömmer, Sweden’s Minister for Justice, commented that the country was dealing with “violent extremism, state actors acting in a hostile manner towards Sweden, as well as systemically organized crime.”

Currently, revoking citizenship is not allowed under the country’s constitution. However, a future vote will take place to change the laws.

Speaking on Swedish Radio, Strömmer explained, “The proposals I received today will not give us the possibility to take back Swedish citizenship from gang leaders in criminal networks sitting abroad, directing shootings and bombings and murders on Sweden’s streets.”