Icelandic Innovation Making Waves in Tourism Tech

IceNews recently sat down with Fannar Snær Harðarsson, a representative of IceFloe, the Icelandic company revolutionizing website solutions for tourism businesses. Harðarsson provided valuable insights into the company’s mission, unique approach, and the driving forces behind its success. “We recognized a real need in the market for affordable and effective website solutions tailored to the specific needs of tourism companies,” Harðarsson explained. “Many businesses struggle with the complexities of website development and booking integration, and we wanted to simplify that process.”

IceFloe’s solution addresses these challenges by offering a streamlined platform that combines a user-friendly design with powerful functionality. The integration with Bókun, another Icelandic success story, is a cornerstone of this approach.

“Bókun’s comprehensive booking management system is a perfect fit for our platform. It allows businesses to manage everything from availability and bookings to reseller connections, all within a single, easy-to-use interface.” Fannar Snær Harðarsson, CTO of Icefloe

This integration simplifies business operations and enhances the customer experience. Real-time availability updates, transparent pricing, and a seamless checkout process contribute to a smooth and enjoyable booking experience.

Harðarsson emphasized that IceFloe’s commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the technical aspects. “We believe in building strong relationships with our clients and providing ongoing support to help them succeed online,” he said.

When asked about the company’s plans, Harðarsson expressed enthusiasm for continued growth and innovation. “We’re constantly exploring new ways to improve our platform and expand our offerings,” he stated. “Our goal is to be the go-to solution for tourism businesses looking to establish a strong online presence.”

IceFloe’s success story is a testament to the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit thriving in Iceland’s tech scene. With its focus on user-friendly solutions and customer-centric approach, IceFloe is poised to make a lasting impact on the global tourism industry.



Image, provided by Icefloe, shows to the left Finnur Magnússon, CEO, og Fannar Snær Harðarson, CTO.