Tesla in Sweden: Vehicle manufacturer seeks court order over long-standing labor union conflict

Speaking on 7th January, a court in Sweden announced that Tesla has asked the legal body to ensure that the license plates currently blocked by postal workers in a long-standing labor union conflict be granted access by the country’s Transport Agency.

A dispute was sparked in Sweden after Tesla refused to sign a collective bargaining agreement that would allow labor unions to negotiate on behalf of workers at the electric vehicle manufacturer.

The dispute began in October 2023 after a group of mechanics at Tesla went on strike. After this move, numerous labor unions joined in solidarity with the striking workers.

An official at the Administrative Court in Karlstad has stated that Tesla has approached the court to force Sweden’s Transport Agency to provide license plates for buyers of Tesla vehicles by means other than postal delivery.

It has been reported that Tesla is asking car buyers to order plates to sidestep the unions.