Unknown drones sighted over airspace above Køge in Denmark

Numerous unknown drones have been sighted over the airspace above Køge in the east of Denmark’s Zealand, Danish Police have claimed.

Danish Police’s Deputy Inspector, Michael Sehested, explained, “We do not know where the drones came from or what they were doing. We have been in contact with several other authorities in this case, but we do not know why the drones were over Køge. We are now trying to find out.”

The reports of the drones came in around 22:30 on Friday 3rd January 2025. After checking permits for drone flights in the area, Police discovered that no permits had been issued and that the flights were considered illegal.

Sehested commented, “A witness believed he spotted up to 20 large drones flying over the area around the marina in Køge. So we dispatched a patrol to the area, and they were able to record four drones.”

Eventually, the drones disappeared over towards the sea, and the last of them was spotted at around 1:16 am.



Photo By Jens Cederskjold, Wikicommons