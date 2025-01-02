Eagle S crew members banned from leaving Finland due to allegedly damaged subsea infrastructure

Seven out of twenty-four crew members of the tanker Eagle S have been banned from leaving Finland due to alleged damage to the subsea cable in the Baltic Sea, which occurred on 25th December.

The tanker was detained after an incident that took place on 25th December when multiple subsea telecom cables were severed. Seven of the crew members on board the vessel aren’t allowed to leave Finland, but are still allowed to work on board the tanker.

Finland’s Central Criminal Police Office, Inspector Elina Katajamaki, explains, “The police have an interest in securing the preliminary investigation and ensuring that the parties involved remain reachable during the investigation. However, the investigation is ongoing and the situation is becoming more specific, meaning that it is possible that the number of people subject to a travel ban will change.”

The Eagle S was located in international waters but was asked to divert to Finnish territorial seas, to which the crew complied.

This incident was the third to take place of nearly identical circumstances involving cable damage through 2024.

