Eurovision in Iceland: Söngvakeppnin 2025 semi-final dates announced

Icelandic TV broadcaster RÚV has announced that the first Semi-Final of Söngvakeppnin, the competition to find Iceland’s entry for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, will be taking place on Saturday 8th February.

The artists set to compete to represent Iceland will be announced on 17th January through a special broadcast titled “Lögin í Söngvakeppninni 2025”.

A total of 10 acts will be chosen to compete, with RÚV stating that some changes are being planned for how the winner will be selected.

For Eurovision 2024, Hera Björk was Iceland’s entry with the song, “Scared of Heights”. However, the artist finished last in the first semi-final with 3 points and failed to qualify for the final.

Eurovision 2025 is set to take place on Saturday 17th May in Basel, Switzerland.