18.2% of Iceland’s population comprised of migrants finds Statistics Iceland

According to Statistics Iceland, the number of residents in Iceland who have migrated from other countries is about 18.2% of the population as of 2024.

As noted in the report, 18.2% of Iceland’s population is made up of migrants, reaching 69,691 as of 1st January 2024, an increase of 1.5% from 2023. The highest proportion of migrants resides in the Suðurnes region.

“Combined, first- and second-generation immigrants made up 20.1% of the population, the highest proportion ever recorded. Additionally, the number of individuals with a foreign background, other than immigrants, grew slightly, reaching 7.3% of the population,” explains Statistics Iceland.

The biggest group of foreign residents are from Poland, making up 32.1% of the 69,691 figure.

The report concludes, “Ukrainians were the second-largest group (5.3%), followed by Lithuanians (5.1%). Among male immigrants, 33.8% were Polish (12,737 out of 37,691). Lithuanian men were the second-largest group (5.9%), followed by Romanian men (5.5%). Among female immigrants, 30.2% were Polish, followed by Ukrainian women (6.6%) and Filipino women (5.1%).”