Damaged Internet cables between Finland and Sweden accidental state authorities

Damaged Internet cables between Finland and Sweden, which caused widespread outage across Finland Monday evening, were deemed accidental by Finnish police.

Finnish broadcaster Yle reported, “Contrary to media reports, the Finnish police have not launched a criminal investigation.”

The cable between Finnish cities Helsinki and Turku was damaged in two places, with these locations near the towns of Vihti and Espoo.

Elisa, the cable operator, explained that the damage near Vihti was caused by an accident by a construction worker. “It looks like a normal accident to us,” noted Elisa.

However, there is no information about the damage near Espoo with Finland’s Communications Minister Lulu Ranne commenting, “We are taking the situation seriously.”