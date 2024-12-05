Non-nordic flags to be banned on flagpoles across Denmark

A new law has been passed in Denmark that will ban all non-nordic flags flown across the country, with a few exceptions, starting 1st January 2025.

Peter Hummelgaard, Denmark’s Justice Minister, explained, “Dannebrog is the most important national symbol we have in Denmark. It unites Danes as a people and should have a special status.”

However, Denmark is offering a few exceptions. Flags from Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland will be allowed to be flown, as well as EU leaders Germany.

Specific international flags, such as those of the UN and the EU, will also be allowed.

Furthermore, the new law won’t affect flags flown at embassies and consulates.