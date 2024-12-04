UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Norway and Sweden qualify to football tournament

Norway’s and Sweden’s national women’s teams have both qualified for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 football tournament.

Norway beat Northern Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday 3rd December in Oslo, which resulted in a 7-0 aggregate win. This solid win finalized Norway’s qualification in next year’s tournament.

Ingrid Syrstad Engen, midfielder for Barcelona and the Norwegian national team, explained during an interview with broadcaster TV2, “It’s nice to have ticked the box. Now we can finally look forward to the European Championship and focus on that.”

Nordic neighbors Sweden also qualified by a crushing 6-0 victory over Serbia, an aggregate win of 8-0. Stina Blackstenius, the Arsenal forward, scored two goals during the game.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is set to take place in Switzerland between 2nd to 27th July 2025.