Elections in Iceland: Social Democratic Alliance becomes largest party

After a snap election called by Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, the center-left Social Democratic Alliance won the most election votes, making it the largest party in the country and throwing out the current leading Independence Party.

Final ballots came through late Sunday, 1st December, showing that the Social Democratic Alliance (Samfylkingin) had received the most votes, with 20.8% of the vote.

The Social Democratic Alliance earned 15 seats in parliament, over double the party’s previous seats in the 2021 election.

The Independence Party (Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn) earned 19.4% of the votes, making it the party’s worst result in election history. The Liberal Reform Party (Viðreisn) came in third with 15.8% of the votes.

The People’s Party (Flokkur fólksins) gained 13.8% of votes, the Centre Party (Miðflokkurinn) earned 12.1%, and the Progressive Party (Framsóknarflokkurinn) received 7.8% of the votes.

Social Democratic Alliance party leader Kristrún Frostadóttir will now likely seek coalition partners to lead a parliamentary majority.