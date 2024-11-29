2025 fisheries agreement signed between Faroe Islands and Greenland

The Faroe Islands and Greenland have signed a reciprocal fisheries agreement for 2025, noting that the deal is essential for both Nordic countries.

Negotiations between the two countries took place in the Faroese capital Tórshavn, instead of the previous destination of Copenhagen in Denmark.

For the Faroe Islands, quotas for 2025 in Greenlandic remain the same as those in 2024. This includes a quota of 2500 tonnes of cod and a 375-tonne quota for tusk. For halibut, the Faroe Islands have a 50-tonne by-catch of halibut that is divided into 325 tonnes in East Greenland and 100 tonnes in West Greenland.

For Greenland, quotas for 2025 in the Faroe Islands have been slightly amended, with the quota of Atlanto-Scandian herring dropping by 600 tonnes to 4900 tonnes. However, Greenland’s blue whiting quota has increased by 3250 tonnes to 23,750 tonnes.

Furthermore, Greenland’s vessels can extract a maximum of 7814 tonnes of their own blue whiting quota in international waters within the NEAFC zone.