Finnish FA President sacks Markku Kanerva as football manager of Finland

The President of the Finnish FA, Ari Lahti, has announced that the board has sacked Markku Kanerva as the manager of Finland’s men’s national football team.

Kanerva was relieved of his duties after a streak of losses during the Nations League, where Finland lost all of the country’s six games, conceding 13 goals and only scoring 2. According to Lahti, the sacking a Kanerva was a unanimous decision.

Speaking to reporters, Lahti said, “There is no way we can be satisfied with the results achieved.”

Despite this streak, Kanerva achieved a first for the country, leading the team to a tournament final in 2019.

It was announced that the next manager of the men’s Finnish football team will be announced January 2025.