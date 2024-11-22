Volcano in Iceland: Seventh eruption in Reykjaness Peninsula this year

Late Wednesday evening, Iceland saw the seventh volcanic eruption in the Reykjaness Peninsula in 2024.

This current volcano marks the seventh eruption in 2024, located near Grindavík in the Reykjaness Peninsula, roughly 30 km from Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital. The previous eruption ended on 6th September, yet the first signs of this current eruption were recorded just 45 minutes before the eruption.

Despite the eruption, air travel to and from the country is not affected by the eruption.

Residents of Grindavík were successfully evacuated from their homes, but fortunately, the town is not threatened by lava flow.

The ground fissure is estimated to be 3km in length.