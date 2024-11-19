Over half of Iceland’s population reads 30 minutes per day

A new study conducted by the Icelandic Literature Center shows that 55% of Icelanders read at least 30 minutes daily, with an average of 2.6 books per month.

The survey was conducted by the Icelandic Literature Center and led by the market research company Prósent. The survey was sent to 2300 people over 18, with 50% of those who completed the survey.

The most popular form of reading material was novels, with 56% of the survey stating they were influenced by friends and family and 36% from coverage in the media.

31% of people in the survey noted that they hadn’t read a book in those 30 days.

An announcement by the Icelandic Literature Center explains, “This is the eighth year that a similar survey has been submitted to the nation, where reading behavior and attitudes towards reading and literature are examined. The development from 2017 shows, among other things, that the nation’s reading level remains the same. However, the reading behavior has changed when you look at whether traditional books, e-books or audiobooks are read and where readers get ideas for reading material.”