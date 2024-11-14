Sweden receives near smoke-free status

According to a new report conducted by We Are Innovation, Sweden has announced that the country has received the status of ‘near smoke-free’, with smoking dropping to 5.3% of the population.

The report outlines that the country’s “Triple-A” approach helped reach this goal. The “Triple-A” approach being Accessibility, Acceptability, and Affordability of innovative nicotine alternatives.

Federico N. Fernández, CEO of We Are Innovation, explains, “Sweden’s achievement is about reimagining how societies can address public health challenges through innovation…The dramatic reduction in smoking rates, particularly among European migrants, proves that when you combine smart regulation with consumer choice, you can achieve what was once thought impossible.”

The European smoker average is at 24%. With Sweden’s 5.3% of the population, the country has the EU’s lowest cigarette consumption rate.

Data from the report showed that 75% of male ex-smokers chose snus as an alternative, and 50% of female ex-smokers preferred nicotine pouches.